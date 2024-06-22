Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Sooner Chaubey leaves better itll be for Indian football Igor Stimac

'Sooner Chaubey leaves, better it’ll be for Indian football': Igor Stimac

Updated on: 22 June,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Stimac was on Monday sacked as head coach following the team’s failure to reach the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

'Sooner Chaubey leaves, better it’ll be for Indian football': Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac

Listen to this article
'Sooner Chaubey leaves, better it’ll be for Indian football': Igor Stimac
x
00:00

Ousted India football coach Igor Stimac on Friday launched a stinging attack on AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, saying the sooner he leaves the post, the better it would be for the future of football in the country where the globally-loved sport is not growing at all. Stimac was on Monday sacked as head coach following the team’s failure to reach the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.


Kalyan Chaubey
Kalyan Chaubey


A day later, the Croat threatened to file a lawsuit against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the FIFA Tribunal if his outstanding dues were not cleared in 10 days. During a lengthy online press conference on Friday, Stimac said Indian football is “imprisoned” and blamed Chaubey for most of the problems besetting the game. He also said that he was “fed up of the lies and unfulfilled promises” during his tenure. 


Also Read: Thane girls steal football thunder

“The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF, the better it is for Indian football,” Stimac said. “Kalyan only cares about being popular—recent media meets shows that. You say he is a politician, no one knows him even in Kolkata. We need someone strong, influential and with backing to lead Indian football. Kalyan’s priority is to increase clicks on social media and get photographed with famous players instead of thinking about the well-being of Indian football. “Football is the most popular sport in the world, but India is the only place where football is not growing,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

all india football federation FIFA FIFA World Cup Qualifier sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK