Spanish defender Sergio Ramos heads to Mexico

Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, will play for Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico where he will have a chance to play in the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup

Eight months after his last competitive match, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will resume his illustrious career on another continent.

The veteran, who won the World Cup in South Africa 2010, has not played an official match since May of last year when he was playing for Sevilla in the Spanish league.

