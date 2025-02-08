Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Spanish defender Sergio Ramos heads to Mexico

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos heads to Mexico

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Mexico City
AP , PTI |

Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, will play for Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico where he will have a chance to play in the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup

Eight months after his last competitive match, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will resume his illustrious career on another continent.


Ramos, who will turn 39 in March, will play for Monterrey of Liga MX in Mexico where he will have a chance to play in the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.


The veteran, who won the World Cup in South Africa 2010, has not played an official match since May of last year when he was playing for Sevilla in the Spanish league.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

