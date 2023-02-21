Spurs call for action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

South Korea captain Son emerged from the bench in the second half to net Spurs’ second goal in the 2-0 win in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Tottenham Hotspur called for social media companies and authorities to “take action” after online racist abuse was directed at Son Heung-min following his goal against West Ham on Sunday.

South Korea captain Son emerged from the bench in the second half to net Spurs’ second goal in the 2-0 win in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

