St Joseph’s emerge U-12 Div-II champs via shootout

The victorious St Joseph’s boys U-12 team with their MSSA Division II trophy at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

St Joseph’s High School (Orlem) were crowned worthy champions as they defeated Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) 3-2 via the tie-breaker in the boys’ U-12 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The Orlem lads dominated the match, but could not hit the target against the Juhu boys, who played with solid determination, and the match finished goalless.

Vignesh shines

In the penalty shootout, once again St Joseph’s captain Vignesh Mudliar played a responsible role and made two saves before converting his spot kick. Shourya Shirali converted from the first kick while Aarush Khope scored off the last attempt to seal St Joseph’s triumph. The Juhu team could only score through Nitin Shayaan and Ankit Anaay.

Hiranandani finish third

Earlier, in a third-place match, Hiranandani Foundation School (Powai) got the better of Bombay Scottish (Powai) 7-6 via the tie-breaker after the score read 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Hiranandani took the lead through Vivaan Singh, who scored in the ninth minute. However, his effort was cancelled out by Weitha Aksh, who netted the equaliser for Bombay Scottish (38th min).

In the tie-breaker, Hiranandani Foundation converted through Darsh Choudhary, Avyukt Shreeji Nair, Shivaan Shetty, Vrishan Shetty, Rehaan Zaveri and Arav Sinha, while Bombay Scottish scored through Parth Jain, Neel Salian, Aksh, Deep Lakshya and Ishan Kalantri.

