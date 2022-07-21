St Paul’s stun St Mary’s to storm into semis

“If our players can carry their form into the last two rounds, I’m sure we can win this title,” said Scottish skipper Raghav Kanodia, who netted the fourth goal for his team

St Paul’s High School (Dadar) players (in yellow) celebrate their 4-2 win over St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) in the tie-breaker during their DSO inter-school U-14 quarter-final in Naigaon yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The St Paul’s High School (Dadar) boys kept their calm in the tie-breaker to beat St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) 4-2 in an U-14 quarter-final of the District Sports Office (DSO) Mumbai City inter-school football tournament at the Mumbai Police ground, Naigaon on Wednesday.

After the match ended 0-0, St Paul’s missed the first kick of the tie-breaker when Aryan Arvardekar’s left-footed chip sailed over the horizontal. However, their remaining four shooters—Manthan Walke, Gururaj Mane, Rudra Patil, and Avanish Matkar—made no mistake. Vidhan Patel and Reeyan Gulati missed from the spot for St Mary’s while Adhyaan Shetty and Huzefa Bearingwala converted their attempts.

Earlier, striker Yash Kapadia scored a hat-trick to power Bombay Scottish’s (Mahim) 4-0 win over St Joseph’s (Wadala).



“If our players can carry their form into the last two rounds, I’m sure we can win this title,” said Scottish skipper Raghav Kanodia, who netted the fourth goal for his team.



Earlier, in the day’s first quarter-final, Don Bosco (Matunga) blanked Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 6-0.

With inputs from Shaun Suvarna