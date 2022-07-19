Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
ED grills ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case for 3 hours
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Borussia Dortmunds Sebastien Haller found to have testicular tumor

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller found to have testicular tumor

Updated on: 19 July,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Bad Ragaz
AP |

Top

Dortmund said the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday and the tumor was found during a medical examination. As such, he has left the club's pre-season training camp

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller found to have testicular tumor

Sebastien Haller. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Borussia Dortmund


Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has a testicular tumor and has left his new club's preseason training camp, Dortmund said.

Dortmund said the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday and the tumor was found during a medical examination.




Tumors can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.


"This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

"The entire (Dortmund) family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We'll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

Also Read: Gareth Bale makes winning MLS debut for LAFC

Dortmund signed Haller this month from Ajax as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian left for Manchester City.

Ajax said Dortmund paid 31 million euros ($31.5 million), with another 3.5 million euros ($3.6 million) in potential further payments.

Haller scored 34 goals for Ajax last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games, to reignite his career following an underwhelming two-year stay with West Ham in the English Premier League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bundesliga sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK