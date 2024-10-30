St Stanislaus win U-12 WCG rink football title

The women’s title was won by Young Guns ‘A’ who got the better of Young Guns ‘C’ 2-0. Lian Matthew and Trevina Fernandes scored for the winning team

The victorious St Stanislaus U-12 rink football team

St Stanislaus, Bandra, won the boys U-12 title of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts recently.

The Bandra boys beat Total Football 3-2 in the summit clash. Chris Binoop, Myron Miranda and Caleb Fernandes were on target for St Stanislaus, while Raghav Menon and Jovin Gomes scored for Total Football.

