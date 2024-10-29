Breaking News
WCG rink football: Our Lady of Health win the title

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Forwards Shoaib Khan and Shafan Solkar scored twice each while Laksh Paske added one goal for Our Lady of Health

Our Lady of Health Sahar

WCG rink football: Our Lady of Health win the title
Our Lady of Health Sahar emerged men’s open champions of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts recently. 


The Sahar side beat a spirited St Blaise Amboli ‘B’ 5-3 in a pulsating summit clash that had the crowd on their feet, cheering throughout.


Forwards Shoaib Khan and Shafan Solkar scored twice each while Laksh Paske added one goal for Our Lady of Health. For St Blaise, Sebastian Almedia scored a brace while Conroy Concessio added the third goal.


Meanwhile, Dadar outfit, Maccabi clinched the 40-plus veterans final after another thrilling tie.  The Dadar team beat MYJ Orange 3-2 with Martin D’Silva scoring twice and Amir Shaikh netting one. Suraj Shetty and Agnelo Picardo scored for MYJ Orange.

sports news football sports Sports Update Mumbai sports

