Anjaney Pandey of CNS (left) tries to get past Deresh Jadhav during their Ahmed Sailor match yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Turning out to be the surprise package here, CNS (Kandivli), continued their impressive run, moving into the boy’s U-16 Ahmed Sailor semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a 2-0 win over Don Bosco (Borivli) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground on Tuesday.

On the back of a 1-0 upset win over Don Bosco (Matunga) in their pre-quarterfinal, CNS got the better of the school’s Borivli counterparts in a fast-paced quarterfinal. Anjaney Pandey and Riddhiman Singh scored on either side of half-time to give CNS a precious win. Both goals resulted due to inept

defending by the Bosco boys, who seemed disappointing with their range of passing and general quality of play.

Bosco began the first half well before CNS struck against the run of play. In the 14th minute, Anjaney tapped the ball home into the far post after all the hard work was done by his captain and key player in the midfield, Anirvinya Sarkar, down the left flank.

Don Bosco, made a couple of substitutions in the second half, but were not disciplined enough in retaining possession. Squandering a great chance to level things through a free-kick, Don Bosco were made to pay, when CNS widened their lead through Ridhiman, following poor work at the back by the Borivli lads.