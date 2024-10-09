Breaking News
Four held for selling Red Sand Boa snake in south Mumbai
Will support any CM face declared by Congress, NCP (SP): Uddhav
Mumbai cop injured after he falls into nullah while investigating crime scene
Locals stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident
Six held for selling fake passes of Rang Rass Garba event in Borivali
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Giant killers CNS stroll into semis

Giant-killers CNS stroll into semis

Updated on: 09 October,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

After shocking Don Bosco (Matunga) in round of 16, Kandivli lads stun Borivli’s Bosco boys 2-0 in quarters

Giant-killers CNS stroll into semis

Anjaney Pandey of CNS (left) tries to get past Deresh Jadhav during their Ahmed Sailor match yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Giant-killers CNS stroll into semis
x
00:00

Turning out to be the surprise package here, CNS (Kandivli), continued their impressive run, moving into the boy’s U-16 Ahmed Sailor semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a 2-0 win over Don Bosco (Borivli) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground on Tuesday.


On the back of a 1-0 upset win over Don Bosco (Matunga) in their pre-quarterfinal, CNS got the better of the school’s Borivli counterparts in a fast-paced quarterfinal. Anjaney Pandey and Riddhiman Singh scored on either side of half-time to give CNS a precious win. Both  goals resulted due to inept 
defending by the Bosco boys, who  seemed disappointing with their range of passing and general quality of play.


Also Read: St Lawrence rout Hiranandani 5-0 to finish 3rd


Bosco began the first half well before CNS struck against the run of play. In  the 14th minute, Anjaney tapped the ball home into the far post after all the hard work was done by his captain and key player in the midfield, Anirvinya Sarkar, down the left flank.

Don Bosco, made a couple of substitutions in the second half, but were not disciplined enough in retaining possession. Squandering a great chance to level things through a free-kick, Don Bosco were made to pay, when  CNS widened their lead through Ridhiman, following poor work at the back by the Borivli lads.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football Mumbai sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK