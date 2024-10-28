Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > WCG rink football St Blaise Our Lady of Health in final

WCG rink football: St Blaise, Our Lady of Health in final

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the second semi-final Our Lady of Health (Sahar) beat St Francis Xavier (Kanjurmarg) 4-2. Imran Shaikh and Shafan Solkar scored a brace each for Our Lady of Health while Shoaib Baig and Arvind Raj netted once each for St rancis

Representational image. Pic/iStock

St Blaise Amboli ‘B’ romped to a 5-1 win over St Blaise Amboli ‘A’ in the first men’s open semi-finals of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts recently. Sebastian Almeida netted a fine brace for the victors while Shreyas Zele, Rustina D’Costa and Chrish Fernandes scored a goal each to complete the tally. St Blaise ‘A’ pulled one back through Egan Fernandes. 


Also Read: MRFL’s new prize money format will benefit more teams: Godfrey


In the second semi-final, Our Lady of Health (Sahar) beat St Francis Xavier (Kanjurmarg) 4-2. Imran Shaikh and Shafan Solkar scored a brace each for Our Lady of Health while Shoaib Baig and Arvind Raj netted once each for St rancis.


Meanwhile, in the veteran men’s 40-plus semis, Maccabi beat MYJ Green 4-2 via tie-breaker while MYJ Orange routed Bandra Packers 4-0. Martin D’Silva, Shannon Rodrigues and Cozwil Cardoz scored for Maccabi while Sushant Chakravarthy scored for MYJ Green. For MYJ Orange, Jayesh Naik scored twice while Agnelo Picardo and Krishna Naidu added a goal each.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Mumbai sports Sports Update

