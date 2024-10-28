WCG rink football: St Blaise, Our Lady of Health in final

In the second semi-final Our Lady of Health (Sahar) beat St Francis Xavier (Kanjurmarg) 4-2. Imran Shaikh and Shafan Solkar scored a brace each for Our Lady of Health while Shoaib Baig and Arvind Raj netted once each for St rancis

St Blaise Amboli ‘B’ romped to a 5-1 win over St Blaise Amboli ‘A’ in the first men’s open semi-finals of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana annual rink football tournament at the WCG courts recently. Sebastian Almeida netted a fine brace for the victors while Shreyas Zele, Rustina D’Costa and Chrish Fernandes scored a goal each to complete the tally. St Blaise ‘A’ pulled one back through Egan Fernandes.

Meanwhile, in the veteran men’s 40-plus semis, Maccabi beat MYJ Green 4-2 via tie-breaker while MYJ Orange routed Bandra Packers 4-0. Martin D’Silva, Shannon Rodrigues and Cozwil Cardoz scored for Maccabi while Sushant Chakravarthy scored for MYJ Green. For MYJ Orange, Jayesh Naik scored twice while Agnelo Picardo and Krishna Naidu added a goal each.