Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Striker Sanvi stars for Mumbai District in Jalgoan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Striker Sanvi stars for Mumbai District in Jalgoan

Updated on: 18 March,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
SUNDARII IYER | sundari.iyer@mid-day.com

Top

Young Chaubey, who scored a brace in final, credits team’s collective effort for their success at WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls Football Championship

Striker Sanvi stars for Mumbai District in Jalgoan

Player of the tournament Sanvi Chaubey (PIC/Sanvi’s personal collection)

Listen to this article
Striker Sanvi stars for Mumbai District in Jalgoan
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai District striker Sanvi Chaubey has credited the entire team for playing their part
  2. Sanvi, 11, scored a brace for Mumbai District in the final
  3. Sanvi, a Class VI student of the Lilavatibai Podar High School, scored seven goals

Mumbai District striker Sanvi Chaubey has credited the entire team for playing their part as they thrashed Kolhapur District 4-0 to win the 10th WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship in Jalgaon recently.


In the final, Sanvi, 11, scored a brace for Mumbai District, while Rizwana Shaikh and Prisha Patel netted a goal each in the triumph. Sanvi, a Class VI student of the Lilavatibai Podar High School, Santacruz, scored seven goals in four matches and was adjudged the player of the tournament, whose initial stages witnessed 22 teams from across Maharashtra competing for top honours.


The victorious Mumbai District team which won the 10th WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship in Jalgaon recently. PICS/Sanvi’s personal collection


The victorious Mumbai District team which won the 10th WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship in Jalgaon recently. PICS/Sanvi’s personal collection

When asked about the win and which match was the toughest in the tournament, the young striker told www.mid-day.com, “We deserved to be the champions. The best part of the win is that the entire team played their part. The toughest match has to be our semi-final against Pune [which we won 6-5 via penalties]. The defenders in the Pune team were too good. But we kept calm and played our part. I would like to thank my coach Amith Chauhan and managers Rehana Ansari, Prajakta Tambadkar for taking care of us, guiding and motivating us.”

Meanwhile, Sanvi, who started playing football when she was six, dreams of representing the Indian women’s team under her club coach Preetam Mahadik. “I started playing [football] when I was six for The Sports Gurukul under the late Vicky Koli sir. Currently, I play for the Joga Bonito club. My coach, Mahadik sir, is very helpful and knows the strengths and weaknesses of all players under him. He is committed towards women football and I wish to play for the Indian women football team with him as coach. I would also like to thank the late Sydney Alexander sir, Clement [Travasso] sir and Dominic [Rosario] sir for always guiding, motivating and encouraging me,” explained Sanvi, whose inspiration are Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and India captain Sunil Chettri. “I like their dribbling skills, free kicks, headers, their fitness levels and speed. Hope to become a pro football player like them someday,” Sanvi signed off.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK