Supersub Nkunku scores in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory

Chelsea's French striker Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England. Pic/AFP

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork.

But the strength in depth from Chelsea’s bloated squad, assembled for over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on.

