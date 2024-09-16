Supersub Nkunku scores in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 September,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Bournemouth
Chelsea's French striker Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England. Pic/AFP

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork. 


Also Read: Liverpool not good enough: Slot after shock loss



But the strength in depth from Chelsea’s bloated squad, assembled for over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on. 


chelsea english premier league football sports news Sports Update

