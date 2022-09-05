Breaking News
Sushmita Sen enjoys Manchester United's victory over Arsenal; shares on Twitter

Updated on: 05 September,2022 09:34 AM IST  |  Manchester
Tejas Rane | tejas.rane@mid-day.com
Written by: Tejas Rane | tejas.rane@mid-day.com

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Sunday took to social media platform Twitter to rave about English Premier League side Manchester United's victory over Arsenal

A collage of Sushmita Sen and Manchester United players. Photos/AFP and Official Twitter handle of Sushmita Sen


Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Sunday took to social media platform Twitter to rave about English Premier League side Manchester United's victory over Arsenal. The sexy siren wrote,"WHAT A GAME @ManUtd...You could be top of the table…but if you bring a game to #ManchesterUnited they take it!!! MUN Vs ARS #Victory 3-1 #PremierLeague #hellyeahhhhhh #RiseToTop5."

Goals from new signing Antony and a double strike from England's Marcus Rashford inspired a 3-1 win for the Red Devils that ended Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday. 





Antony was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax in an 82 million pounds ($94 million) deal on Thursday. Full of flicks, tricks and purposeful movement, the 22-year-old forward took just 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet in a dazzling introduction to his new fans at Old Trafford.

Also Read: Manager Pep Guardiola not happy as Aston Villa hold Manchester City

Fans were quick to reply on Sushmita's tweet with many commenting 'GGMU' which in football terms means 'Glory Glory Manchester United'. However despite the win, manager ten Hag wasn't getting carried away. In his post-match press-conference he said, "I understand the fans are dreaming. But we are at the start of a process and we are still far away. We have to keep pushing the attitude and mentality. We have to set high standards every day. Everyone has to bring their maximum to Carrington."

"We have to get better if we want to win trophies. There is a lot of room for improvement."

