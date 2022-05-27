Tearful Mourinho hails Roma’s Conference League victory

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Tirana (Albania)
AFP |

Portuguese coaching icon Mourinho tried and failed to hold back the tears after Roma beat Feyenoord in their first continental final in over three decades and he was still emotional by the time he hailed his team after the trophy ceremony

Jose Mourinho


Jose Mourinho said that he and Roma had made history after winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, the club’s first ever major European trophy. 

Portuguese coaching icon Mourinho tried and failed to hold back the tears after Roma beat Feyenoord in their first continental final in over three decades and he was still emotional by the time he hailed his team after the trophy ceremony. 




Roma fans have taken Mourinho into their hearts during an up and down season which culminated in Wednesday’s 1-0 win in Tirana which ended a 14-year trophy drought for the capital club. “I’ve been at Roma for 11 months, I knew the moment I arrived what it meant to the people. They had been waiting for something like this,” Mourinho told Sky. 


