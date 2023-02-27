Teenager Rodriguez’s late goal secures crucial point for Real Madrid

The point reduces league leaders Barcelona’s advantage on Los Blancos to seven points, but gives the Catalans the chance to expand the gap to 10 against Almeria

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Rodriguez celebrates his goal v Atletico Madrid. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s young striker Alvaro Rodriguez salvaged a late 1-1 draw for the champions in a tense derby clash against 10-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga.

The point reduces league leaders Barcelona’s advantage on Los Blancos to seven points, but gives the Catalans the chance to expand the gap to 10 against Almeria.

Jose Gimenez had headed Atletico in front in the second half shortly after team-mate Angel Correa had been sent off for elbowing Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

However 18-year-old forward Rodriguez headed Madrid level on only his second league appearance for the club. The striker also made a strong impact in a cameo against Osasuna last week.

