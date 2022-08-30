To have Lewandowski is a blessing: Barcelona coach Xavi

“To have Lewandowski in your team is a blessing,” said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez. “He’s an extraordinary player. Spectacular. A natural leader. It’s a blessing to have him with us, it’s marvellous. He’s a model, a born worker”

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Real Valladolid on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Veteran star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema both hit doubles on Sunday in contrasting victories for Barcelona and La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Lewandowski scored twice for the second game in a row as Jules Kounde made his debut in Barcelona’s 4-0 cruise past Valladolid.

Later, Real Madrid struggled for 88 minutes at Espanyol. With the scores tied and time running out, Benzema put Real ahead before sealing a 3-1 victory after 10 eventful added minutes. Real saved their perfect start to the season and climbed back to the top of the table on nine points after three games, ahead of Real Betis on goal difference. Barcelona rose to third, two points further back.

“To have Lewandowski in your team is a blessing,” said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez. “He’s an extraordinary player. Spectacular. A natural leader. It’s a blessing to have him with us, it’s marvellous. He’s a model, a born worker.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal