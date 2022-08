Felt loved at Barcelona from the first day: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski was chosen as the MVP of the match after he led the Catalans to the victory with two goals and an assist

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the opening goal during the match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona. Pic/ AFP

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski praised the team and said he felt proud after the massive 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad on the road in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Lewandowski was chosen as the MVP of the match after he led the Catalans to the victory with two goals and an assist.

"I felt loved in Barcelona from the first day. It's a special feeling for me. For sure I'm really happy and proud as we won, while I scored my first goals in La Liga," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Eleven Sports on Monday.

"In the first half we didn't play perfectly, but we turned the pace after the break. I saw progress in the team's performance," he added.

The 34-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday evening, needed just 44 seconds to find his first goal in La Liga, reports Xinhua.

"After two matches it's hard to say it's harder here in La Liga than in the German Bundesliga. It all depends on the players. We have to create many chances. I believe time works for us, we will be better week by week," the former Bayern Munich forward said.

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was delighted with Lewandowski's performance.

"Everyone has seen that he can make a difference. He's an example for the team because of the sacrifices he made. He is a player for the present and for the future," the coach said.

