Updated on: 23 August,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Newcastle are a tough side: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after 3-3 draw

Jurgen Klopp. Pic/AFP


Pep Guardiola said Newcastle are now one of the Premier League’s toughest tests after Manchester City were forced to come from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw from an enthralling encounter on Sunday. Guardiola was happy to salvage a point from St James’ Park. “Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure,” said Guardiola.

“Leeds beat Chelsea today. The Premier League is so difficult for everyone. You have to live this experience to know how amazing we’ve done for five years and how difficult it will be. To see the team fight to the end is enough.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

