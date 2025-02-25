Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > To score like that you have to keep shooting

‘To score like that, you have to keep shooting’

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

The veteran midfielder chested the ball down in the 41st minute before firing a right-footed shot into the top corner.

‘To score like that, you have to keep shooting’

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric celebrates scoring against Girona on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘To score like that, you have to keep shooting’
x
00:00

Luka Modric scored a beautiful long-range goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 home win against Girona that moved the defending champion level on points in the Spanish league with leader Barcelona. The veteran midfielder chested the ball down in the 41st minute before firing a right-footed shot into the top corner.


“To score a goal like that, you have to keep shooting,” Modric said. “I was by myself, controlled the ball, I struck it well and thank God it went in. It was a nice goal and it’s always special to score at home in front of the fans at the Bernabeu.”


Modric received a huge ovation from the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. “I’m very grateful and proud of the affection that Madrid fans show me every day,” he said. “Today they’ve done it again and I can only say ‘thank you.’ ”


Vinicius Junior scored Madrid’s second goal after an assist from Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd to leave Madrid with the same 54 points as Barcelona, which won 2-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday. 

Barcelona lead on the head-to-head tie-breaker against Madrid. Atletico Madrid is one point behind the two rivals. Diego Simeone’s team won 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Luka Modric real madrid spanish league fc barcelona sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK