‘To score like that, you have to keep shooting’

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric celebrates scoring against Girona on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Luka Modric scored a beautiful long-range goal in Real Madrid’s 2-0 home win against Girona that moved the defending champion level on points in the Spanish league with leader Barcelona. The veteran midfielder chested the ball down in the 41st minute before firing a right-footed shot into the top corner.

“To score a goal like that, you have to keep shooting,” Modric said. “I was by myself, controlled the ball, I struck it well and thank God it went in. It was a nice goal and it’s always special to score at home in front of the fans at the Bernabeu.”

Modric received a huge ovation from the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. “I’m very grateful and proud of the affection that Madrid fans show me every day,” he said. “Today they’ve done it again and I can only say ‘thank you.’ ”

Vinicius Junior scored Madrid’s second goal after an assist from Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd to leave Madrid with the same 54 points as Barcelona, which won 2-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Barcelona lead on the head-to-head tie-breaker against Madrid. Atletico Madrid is one point behind the two rivals. Diego Simeone’s team won 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday.

