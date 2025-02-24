La Liga: Luka Modric hits rocket as Real Madrid beat Girona

"We can't let our level slip and consider ourselves satisfied, we can still grow as a team." The Croatian's goal was the highlight of the match"

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Girona FC at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Pic/AFP

Luka Modric scored a brilliant goal from long range to help Real Madrid secure a 2-0 win against Girona on Sunday which took them back level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Vinicius Junior wrapped up the win late on as Carlo Ancelotti's side produced a solid display at the Santiago Bernabeu. After rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, now third, both won on Saturday, the pressure was on for the champions in the title race. They had not won in their prior three league games but flexed their muscles by thrashing Man City in the Champions League in midweek. "It's a very important win, we have to stay in the fight," Modric told Real Madrid TV.

"We can't let our level slip and consider ourselves satisfied, we can still grow as a team." The Croatian's goal was the highlight of the match. "I was by myself, I controlled the ball, I hit it well and it went in," Modric added. "I don't know if it's one of the most spectacular I've scored, it was really nice, it's always special to score at the Bernabeu."

Madrid were without suspended England international Jude Bellingham after his red card last weekend. Thibaut Courtois made a good save in the opening stages to deny Arnau Martinez, but Girona were unable to build on the chance. Last year's surprise title contenders were hard for Madrid to break down but far less threatening in attack than at their fluent best. At the other end Paulo Gazzaniga saved well from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius let a good attacking opportunity break down instead of looking for his French strike partner. Another promising Real Madrid counter-attack was cut short when Vinicius tried to square for Mbappe but his pass was cut out.

Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov should have struck for the visitors but blazed a good opportunity over the bar, snatching at his shot. With the game trickling towards half-time, Modric sent Madrid ahead with a rocket from distance. The 39-year-old midfielder controlled the ball after a corner was cleared into his path and hammered a superb strike beyond the helpless Gazzaniga.- 'Very very happy' - Madrid had further chances to extend their lead in the second half, with Vinicius clipping the crossbar with a curling effort from the edge of the box. Gazzaniga made a fine save to thwart Mbappe after the former Paris Saint-Germain star controlled a dropping ball brilliantly.

Eventually Mbappe fed Vinicius with a perfectly-weighted pass for the second goal, which the Brazilian brushed past the Girona goalkeeper. Real Madrid have been engaged in a battle with Spanish officials in the past few weeks but with the exception of one moment where Rodrygo found his path blocked by the referee, they had nothing to complain about on a tranquil afternoon in the Spanish capital. David Alaba started for Los Blancos for the first time in over a year after a severe knee injury.

"It's very important win for us, we are very happy, it's a good moment for us," the Austrian defender told Real Madrid TV. "I am very, very happy, after the injury, I was ready to start this game." Real Madrid next face Real Sociedad away on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Girona coach Michel Sanchez said his side, 12th, were bound to struggle against the European champions. "Real Madrid know every point is vital and coming here at this point of the season is hard," said Sanchez. "We tried but it's not easy to play against Real Madrid in a winning mode, because they need to."

