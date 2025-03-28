Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Trents tricky track

Trent’s tricky track

Updated on: 28 March,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

Will Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold move to Real Madrid or stay at Anfield and cement his legacy? The argument continues...

Trent’s tricky track

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa in an English Premier League tie recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Trent’s tricky track
x
00:00

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move from Liverpool to Real Madrid has split opinions.


Alexander-Arnold joined the Reds 20 years ago as a six-year-old and has gone on to win a clean sweep of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles. His status is reflected in a mural that stands just metres from the club’s Anfield stadium, emblazoned with the quote: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.” 


Contract expires soon


However, his legacy will be dictated by the decision he takes in the coming weeks. Alexander-Arnold is reportedly in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid. His contract expires at the end of the season, meaning Madrid do not have to pay a transfer fee for one of the world’s most creative  right-backs. 

While Liverpool is England’s most dominant club in Europe, with six European Cups, Madrid own 15 European Cup or Champions League triumphs.

Besides Alexander-Arnold could be alongside a star cast that includes Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The Spanish spotlight could also offer him the chance to fulfil become the first full-back to win a Ballon d’Or. “I believe I can [win the Ballon d’Or],” he told Sky Sports previously. Also, Liverpool being 12 points clear atop the EPL, by the time his contract expires, he should be a two-time English champion. 

“His legacy, I hope, is one of an outstanding homegrown footballer who’s done incredibly well for this club,” Steve McManaman, who himself moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid on a free transfer back in 1999, told the BBC.

McManaman v Gerrard

However, Liverpool legend Jamir Carragher counters this, saying: “Do you want to be seen like [Steven] Gerrard or McManaman? He [McManaman] went to Real and won cups, but he’s not adored. If Trent stays, he will be remembered as one of the best to play for the club,” added Carragher. 

Alexander-Arnold is already the club’s vice-captain and would be the natural heir to Virgil van Dijk. Should he stay, Alexander-Arnold could be front and centre of trophy lifts in years to come as a local lad turned legend. But Liverpool are just the latest club to learn that the magnetism of Madrid is hard to resist.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool real madrid football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK