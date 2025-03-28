Trent’s tricky track

Will Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold move to Real Madrid or stay at Anfield and cement his legacy? The argument continues...

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa in an English Premier League tie recently. Pic/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move from Liverpool to Real Madrid has split opinions.

Alexander-Arnold joined the Reds 20 years ago as a six-year-old and has gone on to win a clean sweep of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles. His status is reflected in a mural that stands just metres from the club’s Anfield stadium, emblazoned with the quote: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”

Contract expires soon

However, his legacy will be dictated by the decision he takes in the coming weeks. Alexander-Arnold is reportedly in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid. His contract expires at the end of the season, meaning Madrid do not have to pay a transfer fee for one of the world’s most creative right-backs.

While Liverpool is England’s most dominant club in Europe, with six European Cups, Madrid own 15 European Cup or Champions League triumphs.

Besides Alexander-Arnold could be alongside a star cast that includes Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The Spanish spotlight could also offer him the chance to fulfil become the first full-back to win a Ballon d’Or. “I believe I can [win the Ballon d’Or],” he told Sky Sports previously. Also, Liverpool being 12 points clear atop the EPL, by the time his contract expires, he should be a two-time English champion.

“His legacy, I hope, is one of an outstanding homegrown footballer who’s done incredibly well for this club,” Steve McManaman, who himself moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid on a free transfer back in 1999, told the BBC.

McManaman v Gerrard

However, Liverpool legend Jamir Carragher counters this, saying: “Do you want to be seen like [Steven] Gerrard or McManaman? He [McManaman] went to Real and won cups, but he’s not adored. If Trent stays, he will be remembered as one of the best to play for the club,” added Carragher.

Alexander-Arnold is already the club’s vice-captain and would be the natural heir to Virgil van Dijk. Should he stay, Alexander-Arnold could be front and centre of trophy lifts in years to come as a local lad turned legend. But Liverpool are just the latest club to learn that the magnetism of Madrid is hard to resist.

