Trish strikes as St Joseph’s beat NSS Hill Spring

Trish showed good ball control as he intercepted a clearance just outside the rival penalty area, weaved his way past a couple of defenders and took a firm right-footed shot past Hill Spring goalkeeper Ridhaan Loonawat in the 17th minute

St Joseph’s Trish Shetty (left) scores against NSS Hill Spring yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St Joseph’s (Malad) striker Trish Shetty, 11, scored the all-important goal in a narrow 1-0 win over NSS Hill Spring (Tardeo) in a boys’ U-12 Division-II quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Trish showed good ball control as he intercepted a clearance just outside the rival penalty area, weaved his way past a couple of defenders and took a firm right-footed shot past Hill Spring goalkeeper Ridhaan Loonawat in the 17th minute.

Later, Bombay Scottish (Powai) beat Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 4-2 via tie-breaker after the match ended goalless. In the shootout, the Powai lads scored through Shashawat Phuleria, Advait Menon, Chandel Adi and Jain Parth, while AVM managed to convert only two of their attempts, through Utkarsh Worlikar and Param Gopalani.

Snake at D’Assisi ground

Meanwhile, at the St Francis D’Assisi ground in Borivli, the boys of Dr Antonio DaSilva HS (Dadar) received a mighty scare as a snake (cobra) slithered past them after their MSSA U-14 match against St Gregorios HS (Chembur).

“Our boys were changing when suddenly one of them noticed this poisonous snake gliding across the concrete stands. The kids quickly jumped away to safety. I informed the MSSA officials, but they said they can’t do anything about it as these reptiles are common there. Thankfully, there was no untoward incident, but I will speak to my school management because I don’t want to take the responsibility of kids getting bitten by snakes,” said Fernandes.

Other results:

G-U-12: Canossa HS (Andheri) 2 beat Nahar International (Chandivali) 1; Lilavatibai Podar HS (Santacruz) 3 beat JBCN International (Parel) 0; DG Khetan 2 beat Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 0.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal