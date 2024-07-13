Breaking News
Uruguay coach lashes out at organisers

Uruguay coach lashes out at organisers

Updated on: 14 July,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Charlotte
AFP |

If you see your wife, mother, sister or baby being attacked, and no one is helping, what are they supposed to do? And they are going to punish the people who came to defend them”

Uruguay coach lashes out at organisers

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic/AFP

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa lashed out at Copa America organisers on Friday, saying they were to blame for the brawl between his players and Colombian fans following their semi-final exit. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s third-place playoff against Canada, Bielsa reacted angrily to the disciplinary proceedings opened by CONMEBOL following the violence which erupted after Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Messi-led Argentina eye triple crown, but Colombia seek upset


“The players reacted like any human being would have done,” Bielsa said at a press conference on Friday. “If you see your wife, mother, sister or baby being attacked, and no one is helping, what are they supposed to do? And they are going to punish the people who came to defend them?”


