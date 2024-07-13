Messi-led Argentina eye triple crown, but Colombia seek upset

But Colombia have an impressive streak of their own, heading into what should be a fiery and passionate night at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins

Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a training session in Miami, Florida, recently. Pic/AFP

Argentina can become the first South American team to win the ‘triple crown’ of three straight major tournament titles if they can overcome a formidable Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and have advanced with little drama to this weekend’s showpiece with the Colombians.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

As well as achieving that landmark for the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni, a win would also give the ‘Albiceleste’ a record 16th Copa America title—they are currently tied with Uruguay on 15 Copa wins.

But Colombia have an impressive streak of their own, heading into what should be a fiery and passionate night at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Colombia are unbeaten in 28 matches, a record for the team, and have arguably had the tougher route to the final. In many ways, Sunday’s is the perfect final for the tournament.

Few would dispute that the two best teams in this year’s 16-nation competition will fight for the title and there should be an electric atmosphere with both sides able to draw on support from large communities in Miami.

Argentina, ranked No. 1 in the world by FIFA and with a team that has been together for several years, are favourites, but few expect a one-sided game.

“Scaloni knows them all by heart. Argentina today have a solidity that is foolproof and they have the added bonus of having the best player in the world, which is why they are the big favourites,” said former Chile and Inter Milan striker Ivan Zamorano, who is covering the tournament is a television pundit.

But former Colombia star midfielder Carlos Valderrama believes a surprise could be on the cards. “I see Colombia winning on Sunday,” he told AFP.

