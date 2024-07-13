Breaking News
World Junior squash: Anahat, Tiana in Rd Three

World Junior squash: Anahat, Tiana in Rd Three

Updated on: 14 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson of New Zealand

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Young Anahat Singh, 16, has stormed into the girls’ third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. The women’s national champion, seeded 5/8, on Friday eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round.


Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson of New Zealand.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

