World Junior squash: Anahat, Tiana in Rd Three

Young Anahat Singh, 16, has stormed into the girls’ third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. The women’s national champion, seeded 5/8, on Friday eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round.

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson of New Zealand.

