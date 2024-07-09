Sun becomes first Kiwi woman to reach quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Qualifier Sun, ranked 123 in the world, made the last-eight by triumphing 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 over 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu

Lulu Sun is ecstatic after her win over Emma Raducanu in London on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Lulu Sun became the first New Zealand woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday and hailed the inspiration she found by turning to YouTube to learn from Centre Court legends Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova.



Qualifier Sun, ranked 123 in the world, made the last-eight by triumphing 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 over 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The 23-year-old left-hander hit 52 winners against Raducanu, who had been hoping to become the first British women’s champion at Wimbledon in 47 years. “Just watching the professionals growing up,” said Sun when asked how she honed her impressive grass-court tactics. 


“For example, Roger Federer, of course, coming towards the net, and I also watched Steffi Graf versus Martina Navratilova on YouTube. It was just so amazing to watch them. Of course I couldn’t watch them live but I was taking it all on from the pros, and trying to do that for my game,” she added.

sports news tennis news wimbledon youtube

