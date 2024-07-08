Double delight for Abhay at Asian Doubles Championship

The top-seeded pair made short work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5

The talented Abhay Singh performed admirably to win double crown at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships here on Sunday.

Asian Games team championship gold medallist Abhay won the men’s doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair made short work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, put it past the second-seeded Hong Kong duo of Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

