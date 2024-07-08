Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Double delight for Abhay at Asian Doubles Championship

Double delight for Abhay at Asian Doubles Championship

Updated on: 08 July,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Johor (Malaysia)
PTI |

Top

The top-seeded pair made short work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5

Double delight for Abhay at Asian Doubles Championship

Abhay Singh

Listen to this article
Double delight for Abhay at Asian Doubles Championship
x
00:00

The talented Abhay Singh performed admirably to win double crown at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships here on Sunday.


Asian Games team championship gold medallist Abhay won the men’s doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair made short work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.


Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, put it past the second-seeded Hong Kong duo of Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

squash sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK