US court denies woman’s appeal in Ron’s Las Vegas rape case

Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Reno (USA)
AP , PTI |

Top

Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer had asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal judge’s dismissal of the case in Las Vegas in June 2022 and reopen the civil lawsuit she filed in 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo

A US appeals court sided with Cristiano Ronaldo, rejecting an appeal by the lawyer for a woman trying to force the international football star to pay millions more than the $375,000 in hush money he paid her after she accused him of raping her in 2009.


Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer had asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a federal judge’s dismissal of the case in Las Vegas in June 2022 and reopen the civil lawsuit she filed in 2018. They argued US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey should not have rejected Mayorga’s attempts to unseal and make public the confidentiality agreement she signed in 2010 in accepting payments from Ronaldo.


