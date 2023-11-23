Messi, Ronaldo could renew rivalry in Saudi tournament

Organisers of the Riyadh Season Cup said on Tuesday that Messi’s Inter Miami are expected to play in the three-team event

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could resume their long-standing rivalry in a tournament being staged in Saudi Arabia in February.

Organisers of the Riyadh Season Cup said on Tuesday that Messi’s Inter Miami are expected to play in the three-team event.

Miami called the announcement “inaccurate” and said it had been determining its preseason schedule. But the prospect of Messi v Ronaldo was already being pushed in Saudi Arabia.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone from Inter Miami in February for the Riyadh Season Cup, which will bring together a number of the biggest international stars from across all three clubs competing,” said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

Messi has promoted tourism in Saudi Arabia and in May was suspended by former club Paris Saint-Germain for making an unauthorised trip to the country. He also played in this year’s Riyadh Season Cup when PSG was the guest team.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Neymar’s Al-Hilal will take part in February’s event, organisers said.

Inter Miami have confirmed they will embark on an international tour but did not reveal details. “Since Day One, Inter Miami CF has set out to be a global brand. To this end, we have been in conversations to determine our 2024 preseason schedule,” it said.

“We look forward to showcasing our players on Inter Miami CF’s first international tour which will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Messi, who led Argentina to triumph at last year’s World Cup, has already won his first trophy with the David Beckham co-owned Miami—the Leagues Cup in August.

