Despite success, boss Scaloni might not stay

“It is not a goodbye, it is not something else. But, I need to think because the bar is set really high and it is tough to go ahead,” Scaloni said, “it is tough to continue winning”

Lionel Scaloni. Pic/AFP

A Copa America title, a World Cup trophy and now a first-of-a-kind win in Brazil has Lionel Scaloni wondering whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach. “I need to think a lot about what I will do,” Scaloni said in a news conference after Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro. “I need this time to think.”

Scaloni said he’d give it some thought before talking to Argentina’s soccer federation president Claudio Tapia and the players “because this national team needs a coach that has every possible energy, and that feels well.”

“It is not a goodbye, it is not something else. But, I need to think because the bar is set really high and it is tough to go ahead,” Scaloni said, “it is tough to continue winning.”

Before he attended the news conference on Tuesday, Scaloni was seen giving emotional hugs and kisses to members of the Argentina staff. It was the team’s last match of 2023.

