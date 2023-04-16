Man Utd’s Martinez ruled out for rest of season

Breaking News
16 April,2023
“Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot,” United said in a statement. “However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season”

Lisandro Martinez


Manchester United have been hit by a double defensive injury blow after Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season and Raphael Varane sidelined for the next few weeks.


Both players were hurt in Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford, in which United conceded two late own goals. Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, pulled up in pain gripping his right ankle late in the match and was taken away on a stretcher. 
Manager Erik ten Hag was unable to provide an update when he faced the media at lunchtime on Friday but the club later confirmed the severity the injuries. 



“Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot,” United said in a statement. “However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.”


Ten Hag’s side, who won the League Cup in February, are looking to qualify for the Champions League and enter the weekend fourth in the Premier League standings. Sunday’s trip to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest is followed by the second leg of United’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla in Spain.

