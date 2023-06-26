Vazquez strikes late as USA hold Jamaica 1-1

The goal robbed Jamaica’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of what would have been his first win since taking over in September

Brandon Vazquez #19 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half in the game against Jamaica during the Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage at Soldier Field on June 24, 2023 in Chicago. Pic/AFP

The United States needed an 88th-minute equaliser from substitute Brandon Vazquez to earn a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday.

The defending champions were staring at just their second defeat in 44 games in the group stage of the competition before the Cincinnati forward pounced just six minutes after coming off the bench at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Jesus Ferreira whipped in a cross from the right flank which Jamaica defender Dexter Lembikisa was unable to clear, and Vazquez slotted home his second goal in four appearances for the national side. The goal robbed Jamaica’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of what would have been his first win since taking over in September.

