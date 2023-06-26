Breaking News
Vazquez strikes late as USA hold Jamaica 1-1

Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Washington
AFP

The goal robbed Jamaica’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of what would have been his first win since taking over in September

Brandon Vazquez #19 of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half in the game against Jamaica during the Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage at Soldier Field on June 24, 2023 in Chicago. Pic/AFP

The United States needed an 88th-minute equaliser from substitute Brandon Vazquez to earn a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday.


The defending champions were staring at just their second defeat in 44 games in the group stage of the competition before the Cincinnati forward pounced just six minutes after coming off the bench at Chicago’s Soldier Field. 


Also Read: Japan beat Peru 4-1 in international football friendly


Jesus Ferreira whipped in a cross from the right flank which Jamaica defender Dexter Lembikisa was unable to clear, and Vazquez slotted home his second goal in four appearances for the national side. The goal robbed Jamaica’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of what would have been his first win since taking over in September.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

