Villa need miracle to beat PSG

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Despite seizing the advantage at the Parc des Princes last week, Emery’s men were outclassed by Luis Enrique’s  French champions. The size of the task facing Villa is considerable

Villa need miracle to beat PSG

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Villa need miracle to beat PSG
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes his side are capable of stirring a dramatic Champions League fightback when Paris Saint-Germain travel to Birmingham for the second leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday defending a 3-1 lead.


Despite seizing the advantage at the Parc des Princes last week, Emery’s men were outclassed by Luis Enrique’s  French champions. The size of the task facing Villa is considerable. 


Yet Emery’s own experience of being PSG boss has taught him what is possible in the pressure cooker of knockout Champions League nights. Luis Enrique’s Barcelona came from 4-0 down against Emery’s PSG in 2017 to win 6-1 in one of the most remarkable fightbacks in the competition’s history. Now the roles are reversed.

“Of course, it’s going to be difficult, but we have to feel strong at home and try to prepare as best as possible for the match,” Emery said.

“We have to share our momentum with our supporters. Try to feel a really strong, positive energy on the field and in the stadium. [We need to] try to play our best football. When we are playing our best football, we can get it [qualification to the semi-finals],” Emery said.

uefa champions league Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

