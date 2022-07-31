Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal for Liverpool vs Manchester City In FA Community Shield

Goals from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez, sealed the Community Shield for the Reds. Manchester City's new signing Julian Alvarez scored his side's only goal

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City. Photo/AFP

In what was billed as the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Premier League season, last season's runners-up, Liverpool edged past their title rivals Manchester City in a tasty affair at the King Power stadium. Goals from defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez, sealed the Community Shield for the Reds. Manchester City's new signing Julian Alvarez scored his side's only goal. With the much awaited Premier League season just days away, this rivarly between Manchester City and Liverpool is just too good to miss out on.



The match kicked-off between the two giants of Europe and at 21 minutes, Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot, met the top corner of Ederson's net as Liverpool took a valuable lead against the reigning champions. With City boasting the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, Liverpool still came out trumps, thanks to their vigilant defending and a fiery attack force led by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.







Post the match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had positive words for his new signing. He said, "I think Darwin would have been fine even without scoring the third one because the penalty was Millie's (James Milner's) cross and his header. You could see in his face, you could see in the face of all his team mates how happy the boys are for him and that's a really good sign after that short period of time that he is with us. Probably one of the highlights of the game, as good as we were, was the impact from the bench. Everybody who came on was immediately in the game - very, very, very helpful."

Pep Guardiola too praised his new signing Haaland for his performance. "He fought a lot and made the movements. It's good for him to see the reality of the new country, new league," the Spaniard said. "He was there. Today he didn't score - another day he will score."