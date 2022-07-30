Rebekah Vardy’s lies get exposed

Footballer Jamie Vardy’s wife loses WAG row as UK court finds allegations made by Coleen Rooney true

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

A UK judge on Friday effectively branded England footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy a liar as she rejected her “Wagatha Christie” libel suit against Coleen Rooney, following a trial that lifted the lid on celebrity skullduggery.

High Court judge Karen Steyn found that allegations made by Rooney against Vardy were “substantially true”, and that Vardy was “substantially engaged” in the release of damaging stories to The Sun newspaper by her agent. Vardy’s husband Jamie plays for Leicester City, while Rooney is the wife of former Manchester United star Wayne.

The 12-day trial in May laid bare tabloid double-dealing and the lives of the rich and famous. Fascination with the lives of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of top-flight footballers—and their very public falling-out—produced wall-to-wall coverage of the trial.

The pair’s designer outfits and Coleen’s surgical boot made front-page news, while social media split into two camps,—#TeamColeen and #TeamRebekah. Coleen, the childhood sweetheart of England’s leading goal scorer, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” after she set up an elaborate sting to try to determine who was behind the leaks, then announced her findings publicly. “It’s... Rebekah Vardy’s account,” she said.

