Manchester City's Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

Manchester City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

Updated on: 30 July,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  London
Manchester City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez


Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will go head to head with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez as the Premier League title rivals unveil their expensive new recruits in the Community Shield. 

Heading into Saturday’s curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months.

The pair represent over £100 million ($121 million) of goalscoring firepower as the rivalry between City and Liverpool intensifies. Much has changed at City and Liverpool since Pep Guardiola’s side pipped the Reds to the title by one point after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa on the last day of the season.

City’s fourth title in five seasons was just reward for their incredible consistency, but Guardiola’s perfectionist personality ensured he would not rest on his laurels.

