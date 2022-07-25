Erling Haaland opens his goal account for Manchester City in style

Erling Haaland scores on Manchester City debut as English Premier League champions register 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in weather-disrupted friendly

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (left) celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich. Pic/Getty Images

Erling Haaland launched his Manchester City tenure with a goal as Pep Guardiola’s men beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a weather-disrupted friendly on Saturday.

Two delays because of lightning in the area—one before kickoff and one in the first half—saw the contest shortened to 80 minutes. It was plenty of time for City’s new $61 million striker Haaland to make an impression in his first appearance after Guardiola declared him over the injury “niggles” that kept him sidelined during City’s 2-1 victory over Mexico’s Club America in Houston on Wednesday.

Gnabry’s strike disallowed

Manchester City had threatened twice before a close-range strike by Bayern’s Serge Gnabry was disallowed by a narrow offside call in the seventh minute. Five minutes later Haaland struck. After Riyad Mahrez’s free kick was blocked Kevin De Bruyne managed to corral the ball and slip a pass through for Jack Grealish, who whipped it across to Haaland to connect from close range.

Also Read: Raphinha strikes again as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0

Frustratingly, another round of electrical storms brought proceedings to a halt, with players exiting the field and the near sellout crowd of 78,128 at the NFL’s Green Bay Packers instructed to seek shelter in the concourses. The start of the match had already been delayed almost 20 minutes because of dangerous weather conditions.

Rain interruption

The disruptions didn’t dampen the festive atmosphere for the first professional football match ever held at Lambeau, with a few hardy fans even braving the pounding rain and risk of lighting to remain in their seats during the stoppage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever