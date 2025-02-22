'We are ready for real'

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says he has a point to prove against top teams after being drawn to face Madrid in Champions League last 16

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone celebrates a goal with his players recently. Pic/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 draw held on Thursday has set up many mouth-watering clashes, but none more interesting than the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have met in Europe’s top club competition on four occasions across the last decade, with Real coming out on top each time. Los Blancos won the finals of 2014 and 2016, as well as the quarters in 2015 and in the semis in 2017.

Real, fresh from eliminating Manchester City in the playoffs, will be at home in the first leg against Atletico, which will be played on March 4 or 5. The return leg at the Metropolitano will take place the following week on either March 11 or 12.

“It’s an amazing tie, and we are ready for it,” insisted Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

“When you choose to be a coach, you want the best, you seek to face the strongest opponents and compete in all competitions to be close to winning. We are there, and I am happy with everything that is happening,” Simeone added.

The two sides from the Spanish capital have already faced each other twice this season in league action. A pair of feisty 1-1 draws displayed just how little there is to separate the two teams. However, considering Madrid have won the tournament a record 15 times, Atletico will definitely be the underdogs in this tie.

In another heavyweight clash, Liverpool will face Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain. Arne Slot’s team finished first in the 36-team league phase to qualify directly for this stage, while PSG had to come through a playoff in which they crushed fellow French side Brest 10-0 on aggregate. The first leg will take place in Paris on March 4 or 5, with the return at Anfield a week later.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ties

. Real Madrid v Atletico

. PSG v Liverpool

. Arsenal v PSV

. Benfica v Barcelona

. Bayern v Leverkusen

. Aston Villa v Club Brugge

. Inter Milan v Feyenoord

. Lille v Dortmund

