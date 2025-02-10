‘We hardly created anything at all’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot congratulated Plymouth and acknowledged his team “hardly created anything at all”

Premier League leader Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset on Sunday.

No quadruple anymore

It ended any hopes of a quadruple of major trophies for Liverpool, who lead the Premier League by six points with a game in hand, finished top of the revamped first stage of the Champions League and have reached the English League Cup final.

Ryan Hardie’s 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the winner for Plymouth, a club from the southwest of England which is in last place in the second-tier Championship and recently fired Wayne Rooney as its manager. “We all came here today with a dream,” Hardie said, “and we have done it.”

The crucial moment was when Harvey Elliott raised his hands to stop the ball going into the penalty area and the referee awarded a handball. Hardie composed himself and slotted his spot kick the opposite direction to where Kelleher dived.

“They were great today and made it really, really hard for us and we couldn’t cope with that,” Elliott said. “It’s a learning curve. It’s a different game for us because we’re not used to playing these kind of games.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot congratulated Plymouth and acknowledged his team “hardly created anything at all.”

“Probably our best part of the game was the last 10 minutes, so that tells you we kept on fighting,” Slot said. “But credit to them — good game plan and they worked incredibly hard.”

Meanwhile, two cup exits in a three-day span have left Tottenham staring at the prospect of another trophyless season and manager Ange Postecoglou facing the biggest crisis in his time at the club.

Tottenham bow out too

A 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday came on the heels of an exit from the English League Cup semi-finals after a 4-0 second-leg thrashing at Liverpool on Thursday.

