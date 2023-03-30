We have a lot of work to do ahead of Euro 2024: Germany’s Hansi Flick

“We have lots of work to do. We know that,” the manager said after Germany’s first loss to Belgium since 1954. A dominant 2-0 win over Peru on Saturday in Germany’s first match since their World Cup debacle had raised hopes of a revival

Hansi Flick

Germany coach Hansi Flick has admitted his team have “a lot of work to do” to be ready for a tilt at the Euro 2024 title, just over a year before hosting the tournament.

The four-time world and three-time European champions on Tuesday slumped to a 3-2 home defeat in a friendly against a Belgium team who were dumped out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage. Germany also exited the tournament in Qatar at the first hurdle, for the second straight World Cup, to continue a disastrous four-year spell by their high standards.

But against Belgium, Germany showed they were still well off matching Europe’s elite. “If I was to say that we are super happy, then that would not be true. It’s clear that everything isn’t at 100 percent,” Flick said.

