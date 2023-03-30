Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We have a lot of work to do ahead of Euro 2024 Germanys Hansi Flick

We have a lot of work to do ahead of Euro 2024: Germany’s Hansi Flick

Updated on: 30 March,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Cologne (Germany)
AFP |

Top

“We have lots of work to do. We know that,” the manager said after Germany’s first loss to Belgium since 1954. A dominant 2-0 win over Peru on Saturday in Germany’s first match since their World Cup debacle had raised hopes of a revival

We have a lot of work to do ahead of Euro 2024: Germany’s Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick


Germany coach Hansi Flick has admitted his team have “a lot of work to do” to be ready for a tilt at the Euro 2024 title, just over a year before hosting the tournament. 


The four-time world and three-time European champions on Tuesday slumped to a 3-2 home defeat in a friendly against a Belgium team who were dumped out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage. Germany also exited the tournament in Qatar at the first hurdle, for the second straight World Cup, to continue a disastrous four-year spell by their high standards. 



“We have lots of work to do. We know that,” the manager said after Germany’s first loss to Belgium since 1954. A dominant 2-0 win over Peru on Saturday in Germany’s first match since their World Cup debacle had raised hopes of a revival. 


Also read: Germany’s 2014 World Cup hero Mesut Ozil retires

But against Belgium, Germany showed they were still well off matching Europe’s elite. “If I was to say that we are super happy, then that would not be true. It’s clear that everything isn’t at 100 percent,” Flick said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

germany football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK