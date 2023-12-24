We have to be calm: Ten Hag

Boss Erik urges Man Utd to stick together after 0-2 defeat to West Ham

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag pleaded with his Manchester United flops to “stick together” and keep calm after their dismal season hit a new low in Saturday’s 0-2 defeat against West Ham.

Ten Hag’s woeful side were blown away by goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the second half at the London Stadium.

Only one win in seven ties

United have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, losing three of the last four. They have failed to score in four successive matches for the first time since 1992 and have lost at least 13 times in all competitions before Christmas for the first time since 1930.

Erik ten Hag

Amid recent reports that United’s players have lost faith in Ten Hag due to their manager’s hardline personality, the Dutch coach urged his squad to stay unified as the crisis mounts.

“In 2023, we won a Cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we are over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming,” Ten Hag said.

“There are reasons for it, we have many injuries, so the team will be better if the injured ones return. We have to be calm, stick together, stick to the plan, we have to do it together.”

Red Devils eighth

United are in eighth place in the Premier League, having already been knocked out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. They have also been eliminated from the League Cup after winning it last term and face a winter of discontent that could cost Ten Hag his job. The former Ajax boss admitted United paid the price for failing to take their chances, with Alejandro Garnacho guilty of an especially glaring miss. “I think it was a decent 72 minutes where we didn’t take our chances. We should have gone in the lead but we didn’t and then it was one moment of switching off,” he said.

