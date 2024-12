‘We have to survive’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim says focus is on winning points to buy time and work on team after 0-2 loss to Wolves; clueless on timeline for side’s revival

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (second from left) and his players leave the pitch after their 0-2 loss to Wolves in Wolverhampton on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim admitted he had “no idea” how long it will take for him to revive Manchester United, saying his focus was on “survival” after a defeat by Wolves condemned him to the worst start by any Old Trafford boss in nearly 100 years.

Third consecutive defeat

Thursday’s 2-0 loss at Molineux — United’s third consecutive defeat — made Amorim the first United manager to lose five or more of his first 10 matches in charge since Walter Crickmer in January 1932. “I have no idea. No idea. Instead of me trying to understand how much time it will take, just day by day,” Amorim said when asked how long it will take for his ideas to have an impact.

“Improving, trying to see the videos, using every minute of training and try to win some points because it’s really important in this moment... In this moment, we just have to survive and win some time to work on the team.

“We already knew it. I start this job and you start with the team, a new idea, without any time to train, with a lot of games, tough games,” he added.

Defeat left United closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places heading into their final match of 2024 at home to in-form Newcastle.

Following last week’s League Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham and the home defeat by Bournemouth, things went from bad to worse for United at Molineux.

Captain Bruno sent off

United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second yellow yard soon after half-time, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha scoring directly from a corner.

Cunha then set up substitute Hwang Hee-chan to complete a 2-0 win deep into stoppage time that left United a lowly 14th in the Premier League table.

“The idea needs time,” said Amorim. “I said it before to you guys that this will be a tough moment and we are far from the end of this moment and that’s it.”

