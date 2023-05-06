Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We played better than Man Utd Brighton boss

‘We played better than Man Utd’: Brighton boss

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Brighton
AFP |

Top

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi insists his boys outplayed Red Devils 1-0 on Thursday just like they did during FA Cup semi-final defeat via penalties; Mac Allister scores all-important goal

‘We played better than Man Utd’: Brighton boss

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister shoots to score against Manchester United on Thursday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘We played better than Man Utd’: Brighton boss
x
00:00

Brighton gained sweet revenge on Thursday for their defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals, with Alexis Mac Allister converting a 99th-minute penalty to dent the visitors’ Champions League hopes.


Classy Brighton dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge until Luke Shaw’s handball deep into stoppage time presented them with an opportunity to take all three points. 



Roberto De ZerbiRoberto De Zerbi


The 1-0 win completes a league double for the Seagulls against United, who beat Erik ten Hag’s men in their first match of the season but suffered a painful defeat on penalties in last month’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. 

Also Read: Sheikh Jassim, Ratcliffe make final bids for Manchester United

UCL qualification in danger

United remain in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League, four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, while Brighton are up to sixth. 

“There is a God of football,” Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports. 

“We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties but today we won with a penalty. In both games I think we played better than United.” 

Ten Hag bemoaned his team’s lack of finishing, but said United’s destiny was still in their own hands. “We have to finish the chances, be more clinical and don’t make the mistakes we did like in the last seconds,” said the disappointed Dutchman.

Lesson learnt: Ten Hag

“We have everything in our hands and must bounce back. We take the lessons from tonight and move on,” added Ten Hag.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united fa cup football sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK