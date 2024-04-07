Boss Pep Guardiola hails De Bruyne, who scores brace in 4-2 win over Crystal Palace; brings up his century of goals for Manchester City

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace in London on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘We won because of Kevin’ x 00:00

Kevin De Bruyne said Phil Foden’s form has “kept him on his toes” after scoring twice in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday to bring up his century of goals for Manchester City.

“Today Kevin won the game with his actions, goals, assists, his talent,” said Pep Guardiola. “Today we won [because of] him.” Foden shone in a central role as De Bruyne sat out the first five months of the season with a hamstring injury and hit a hat-trick with the Belgian on the bench for Wednesday’s 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters

Pep Guardiola

The roles were reversed at Selhurst Park as Foden was handed a rest by Pep Guardiola and De Bruyne inspired a fightback after City fell behind on three minutes. In between his two goals, the Belgian also set up Erling Haaland to end his goal drought.

“It’s been an untypical season. Being out for five months, sometimes I feel good, sometimes I need a bit of time for my body,” said De Bruyne. “I don’t expect to be just given my place. If I don’t perform well I won’t play. Phil has been amazing this season, he keeps me on my toes.” Just three days ahead of City’s trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, Guardiola took the chance to shuffle his pack again. Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku were dropped to the bench alongside Foden.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever