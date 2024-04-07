Breaking News
Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters
Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“It’s always been a close affair [between us]. For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website

Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters
National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar was handed a straight game defeat by Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the German Open in Hamburg.


Also Read: Shuttlers Anupama, Tharun win Kazakhstan Int’l Challenge


World No. 59 Senthilkumar, a 2023 Asian silver medallist, went down 7-11, 6-11, 4-11 to the fourth seed. “It’s always been a close affair [between us]. For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website.


squash sports sports news Sports Update
