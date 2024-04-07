Squash: Senthilkumar ousted in quarters

“It’s always been a close affair [between us]. For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website

National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar was handed a straight game defeat by Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the German Open in Hamburg.

World No. 59 Senthilkumar, a 2023 Asian silver medallist, went down 7-11, 6-11, 4-11 to the fourth seed. “It’s always been a close affair [between us]. For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website.

