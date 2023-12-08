Senthil lost to World No. 3 Kiwi Paul Coll 7-11, 1-11, 2-11, while Abhay lost to World No. 14 Baptiste Masotti 8-11, 5-11, 1-11

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Squash: Senthilkumar, Singh ousted in Rd Two x 00:00

Asian Games gold medallist Abhay Singh and reigning national champ Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out of the New Zealand Open squash tournament in the second round on Thursday.

Also Read: India suffer crushing 1-4 defeat to Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

Senthil lost to World No. 3 Kiwi Paul Coll 7-11, 1-11, 2-11, while Abhay lost to World No. 14 Baptiste Masotti 8-11, 5-11, 1-11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever