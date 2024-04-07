Breaking News
Shuttlers Anupama, Tharun win Kazakhstan Int’l Challenge

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Astana
PTI |

Anupama from Almora, who won the Polish International challenge last month, claimed her second successive title with a 21-15, 21-16 win over compatriot Isharani Baruah

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya, 19, and Tharun Mannepalli emerged champions in the women’s and men’s singles competition at the Kazakhstan International Challenge on Saturday.


Also Read: Bhambri-Olivetti bow out in semi-finals


Anupama from Almora, who won the Polish International challenge last month, claimed her second successive title with a 21-15, 21-16 win over compatriot Isharani Baruah.


Tharun beat eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven 21-10, 21-19 to register his maiden international title.

