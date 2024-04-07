Shuttlers Anupama, Tharun win Kazakhstan Int’l Challenge

Anupama from Almora, who won the Polish International challenge last month, claimed her second successive title with a 21-15, 21-16 win over compatriot Isharani Baruah

Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya, 19, and Tharun Mannepalli emerged champions in the women’s and men’s singles competition at the Kazakhstan International Challenge on Saturday.

Tharun beat eighth-seeded Malaysian Soong Joo Ven 21-10, 21-19 to register his maiden international title.

