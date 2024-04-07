Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri Olivetti bow out in semi finals
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bhambri-Olivetti bow out in semi-finals

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Marrakech (Morocco)
PTI |

Top

The unseeded Indo-French pair lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 clay court event on Friday night

Bhambri-Olivetti bow out in semi-finals

Yuki Bhambri

Listen to this article
Bhambri-Olivetti bow out in semi-finals
x
00:00

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti crashed out of Marrakech Open after losing the hard-fought semi-final to second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.


Also Read: Nagal beats Cobolli in qualifiers


The unseeded Indo-French pair lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 clay court event on Friday night.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yuki bhambri tennis news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK