Bhambri-Olivetti bow out in semi-finals

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti crashed out of Marrakech Open after losing the hard-fought semi-final to second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria.

The unseeded Indo-French pair lost the gruelling last-four stage match 5-7, 6-3, 7-10 in the ATP 250 clay court event on Friday night.

