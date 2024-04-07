Nagal will now be up against the winner of the two Argentinians—Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture

Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article Nagal beats Cobolli in qualifiers x 00:00

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal was off to a winning start in Monte Carlo Masters as he defeated World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in straight sets in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

Also Read: Verstappen grabs pole

ADVERTISEMENT

The unseeded 95th-ranked Indian registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over eighth-seeded Cobolli. Nagal will now be up against the winner of the two Argentinians—Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture.

While Acosta is ranked 55th and seeded third, Schwartzman is ranked 124th and is a wild card entrant in the tournament. Seven qualifiers will be granted entry into the main round. Nagal has been in the headlines since making it to the main draw of the Australian Open, where he had beaten Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan before bowing out in the second round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever