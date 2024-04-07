Breaking News
Nagal beats Cobolli in qualifiers
Nagal beats Cobolli in qualifiers

Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
PTI

Nagal will now be up against the winner of the two Argentinians—Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture

Sumit Nagal

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal was off to a winning start in Monte Carlo Masters as he defeated World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in straight sets in the qualifiers here on Saturday.


Also Read: Verstappen grabs pole


The unseeded 95th-ranked Indian registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over eighth-seeded Cobolli. Nagal will now be up against the winner of the two Argentinians—Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman—in his final qualifier fixture.


While Acosta is ranked 55th and seeded third, Schwartzman is ranked 124th and is a wild card entrant in the tournament. Seven qualifiers will be granted entry into the main round. Nagal has been in the headlines since making it to the main draw of the Australian Open, where he had beaten Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan before bowing out in the second round.

