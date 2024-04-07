Breaking News
Verstappen grabs pole
Updated on: 07 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Suzuka
AFP |

Top

Verstappen, who failed to finish the race in Australia a fortnight ago, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.197sec in qualifying at Suzuka—just 0.066sec ahead of the Mexican for a Red Bull one-two

Max Verstappen

Triple world champion Max Verstappen said his performance “wasn’t ideal” but still good enough to grab pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. 


Verstappen, who failed to finish the race in Australia a fortnight ago, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.197sec in qualifying at Suzuka—just 0.066sec ahead of the Mexican for a Red Bull one-two. 


Also Read: May defy the odds once again


It was the fourth time the Dutchman has claimed pole in as many races this season. Verstappen said he was “not very happy with myself” after almost letting Perez snatch top spot in the dying moments. “It wasn’t ideal but it was still good enough,” said the Dutchman.

“Of course I always want it to be perfect but that’s not possible. Luckily it was still good enough today.” McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, 0.292sec behind Verstappen. 

