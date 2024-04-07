Verstappen, who failed to finish the race in Australia a fortnight ago, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.197sec in qualifying at Suzuka—just 0.066sec ahead of the Mexican for a Red Bull one-two

Max Verstappen

Listen to this article Verstappen grabs pole x 00:00

Triple world champion Max Verstappen said his performance “wasn’t ideal” but still good enough to grab pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, who failed to finish the race in Australia a fortnight ago, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.197sec in qualifying at Suzuka—just 0.066sec ahead of the Mexican for a Red Bull one-two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: May defy the odds once again

It was the fourth time the Dutchman has claimed pole in as many races this season. Verstappen said he was “not very happy with myself” after almost letting Perez snatch top spot in the dying moments. “It wasn’t ideal but it was still good enough,” said the Dutchman.

“Of course I always want it to be perfect but that’s not possible. Luckily it was still good enough today.” McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, 0.292sec behind Verstappen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever